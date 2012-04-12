KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 Malaysia's national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd on Thursday a second quarter net profit of 2.8 billion ringgit ($910.27 million) due to the 2.2 billion ringgit fuel cost compensation from the government and state oil firm Petronas

The largest foreign currency borrower among listed firms in Malaysia, Tenaga had remained in the red for the past three consecutive quarterly, hit by purchases of expensive fuel oils to counter a gas shortage.

Tenaga said in a filing to the local bourse it expected to record a better performance this financial year mainly due to the improvement in gas volume, implementation of fuel cost sharing mechanism and higher coal plant availability.

The counter closed 2.2 percent higher prior to the announcement, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index that increased 0.26 percent. ($1 = 3.0760 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)