* Higher revenues on rising electricity sales, tariff
increase
* Expects better financial year on improved gas supply
(Add detail)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 Malaysian national power
producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd posted on Thursday a
second-quarter net profit of 2.8 billion ringgit ($910.27
million) after taking into account 2.2 billion ringgit in fuel
cost compensation from the government and national state oil
firm Petronas.
Tenaga, the largest foreign currency borrower among listed
firms in Malaysia, had remained in the red for the past three
consecutive quarters, hit by purchases of expensive fuel oils to
counter a gas shortage.
Excluding the fuel compensation, Tenaga recorded a second
quarter net profit of close to 600 million ringgit, which was
about the same as recorded a year ago.
Revenue rose 17 percent to 8.63 billion ringgit in the
second quarter from a year earlier, mainly due to an increase in
sales of electricity in Peninsular Malaysia and a tariff
increase in June 2011.
"For the financial year ending Aug 31. 2012, the group is
expected to record a better performance than last year mainly
due to the improvement in gas volume, implementation of fuel
cost sharing mechanism and higher coal plant availability.
"Given the foregoing scenario, the board of directors
expects the group's prospects for the financial year to improve
compared to the last financial year," Tenaga said in a filing to
the local bourse.
Out of the 22 analysts tracking the stock, 12 have either a
strong buy or buy, seven have a hold and three rate it as
underperform or sell.
The counter closed 2.2 percent higher prior to the
announcement on Thursday, outperforming Malaysia's benchmark
stock index that increased 0.26 percent.
($1 = 3.0760 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)