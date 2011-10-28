(Adds details, company comments)

* Says Q4 net loss of 453.9 mln rgt vs restated profit of 555.2 mln yr-ago

* . Expects losses to continue until gas supply is normalised

* . Incurred 2.1 bln rgt in additional fuel costs

By Min Hun Fong

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 Malaysia's national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd expects fuel costs to continue exerting pressure on its bottomline until the shortage in gas supply in the country is rectified, its chief executive said.

Tenaga spent 2.1 billion ringgit ($677 million )on additional fuel costs in the second half of 2011 after the supply of natural gas from state oil firm Petronas fell short of the 1,250mmbtu per day that the power sector needs.

"As long as gas volume remains low, there's not much we can do," Che Khalib said.

"We are currently in intense discussion with government on ways to resolve this problem as we don't think industry can sustain such low gas volumes."

Further fueling worries is how there is no clear resolution for Petronas to rectify the gas shortage issue, he added.

"We are concerned about the so-called supply that Petronas can give to us because I don't think they can restore the volume that has been committed to the industry based on whatever resources they have today," he said.

A disruption in the supply of natural gas has forced Tenaga Nasional to budget an additional 3 billion ringgit to purchase fuel oil and distillate for power generation. Fuel oil and distillates costs about five times more than gas to generate the same amount of power.

The silver lining for Tenaga has been the price of coal, which has started trending downwards since the month of September. The globalCOAL Newcastle thermal coal index has fallen five percent since September to trade at $118 a tonne presently.

About 44 percent of Tenaga's total generating capacity is coal-fired, and that ratio is expected to increase with the addition of a 5 billion ringgit 1,000 megawatt extension in 2015.

Since the disruption to the supply of gas, Tenaga has been burning an additional 1.1 million tonnes of coal, incurring a total cost of 400,000 ringgit, to supplement lost capacity.

Any proposal to pass on the added fuel costs to consumers will require the government's consent as it controls the power tariff in the southeast Asian country.

However, the government would be reluctant to impose the politically unpopular tariff increase with an eye to the general election that could held as soon as early next year.

The company has been purchasing fuel from the market regularly since the second quarter of this year, and is expected to continue to do so until early next year.

Its fourth quarter net loss of 453.9 million ringgit underperformed the 100.63 million ringgit loss estimate provided by an undisclosed contributor to Thomson I/B/E/S. In comparison, the company made a restated profit of 555.8 million ringgit a year ago.

The company's full-year profit for the 2010/2011 fiscal year of 499.5 billion ringgit fell short of the 954.9 million ringgit average estimate provided by 23 analysts.

Of the 23 analysts, 10 had a "Strong Buy" or "Buy" call, and eight with a "Hold".

Tenaga's shares were up 0.5 percent ahead of the earnings announcement, while the broader market rose 0.7 percent. ($1 = 3.102 Ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)