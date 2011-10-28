(Adds details, company comments)
* Says Q4 net loss of 453.9 mln rgt vs restated profit of
555.2 mln yr-ago
* . Expects losses to continue until gas supply is
normalised
* . Incurred 2.1 bln rgt in additional fuel costs
By Min Hun Fong
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 Malaysia's national power
producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd expects fuel costs to
continue exerting pressure on its bottomline until the shortage
in gas supply in the country is rectified, its chief executive
said.
Tenaga spent 2.1 billion ringgit ($677 million )on additional
fuel costs in the second half of 2011 after the supply of
natural gas from state oil firm Petronas fell short of
the 1,250mmbtu per day that the power sector needs.
"As long as gas volume remains low, there's not much we can
do," Che Khalib said.
"We are currently in intense discussion with government on
ways to resolve this problem as we don't think industry can
sustain such low gas volumes."
Further fueling worries is how there is no clear resolution
for Petronas to rectify the gas shortage issue, he added.
"We are concerned about the so-called supply that Petronas
can give to us because I don't think they can restore the volume
that has been committed to the industry based on whatever
resources they have today," he said.
A disruption in the supply of natural gas has forced Tenaga
Nasional to budget an additional 3 billion ringgit to purchase
fuel oil and distillate for power generation. Fuel oil and
distillates costs about five times more than gas to generate the
same amount of power.
The silver lining for Tenaga has been the price of coal,
which has started trending downwards since the month of
September. The globalCOAL Newcastle thermal coal index has
fallen five percent since September to trade at $118 a tonne
presently.
About 44 percent of Tenaga's total generating capacity is
coal-fired, and that ratio is expected to increase with the
addition of a 5 billion ringgit 1,000 megawatt extension in
2015.
Since the disruption to the supply of gas, Tenaga has been
burning an additional 1.1 million tonnes of coal, incurring a
total cost of 400,000 ringgit, to supplement lost capacity.
Any proposal to pass on the added fuel costs to consumers
will require the government's consent as it controls the power
tariff in the southeast Asian country.
However, the government would be reluctant to impose the
politically unpopular tariff increase with an eye to the general
election that could held as soon as early next year.
The company has been purchasing fuel from the market
regularly since the second quarter of this year, and is expected
to continue to do so until early next year.
Its fourth quarter net loss of 453.9 million ringgit
underperformed the 100.63 million ringgit loss estimate provided
by an undisclosed contributor to Thomson I/B/E/S. In comparison,
the company made a restated profit of 555.8 million ringgit a
year ago.
The company's full-year profit for the 2010/2011 fiscal year
of 499.5 billion ringgit fell short of the 954.9 million ringgit
average estimate provided by 23 analysts.
Of the 23 analysts, 10 had a "Strong Buy" or "Buy" call, and
eight with a "Hold".
Tenaga's shares were up 0.5 percent ahead of the earnings
announcement, while the broader market rose 0.7 percent.
($1 = 3.102 Ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)