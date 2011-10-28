KUALA LUMPUR Oct 28 Malaysia's national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd posted a fourth quarter loss after a disruption in the supply of natural gas forced the company to buy more expensive alternative fuels for generation.

Tenaga posted a net loss of 453.9 million ringgit ($146.3 million ringgit compared to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of a 100.63 million ringgit loss. The estimate was provided by a single undisclosed broker.

Tenaga recorded a net profit of 388.4 million ringgit for the same period last year.

Tenaga has been forced into the market to purchase fuel oil and distillates regularly since the second quarter of this year owing to a disruption in its supply of gas from state oil firm Petronas.

