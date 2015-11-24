* No longer seen as bailing out 1MDB-analyst

* Tenaga pushes index to 2-week high

* Could boost investors' confidence in stock market-analyst (Adds comment, context)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 Shares of Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional Bhd shot up to its highest in just over six months on Tuesday after the national electricity utility failed to buy the energy assets of state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

1MDB on Monday agreed to sell these assets in a $2.3 billion cash deal to China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) in an attempt to cut its massive debt and restore investor confidence in the Southeast Asian country.

Tenaga was the other shortlisted bidder for the power business, and analysts said investors were now relieved that it did not have to effectively bail out the state fund.

Shares in Tenaga rose as much as 5.5 percent to 14.16 ringgit ($3.31) per share, its highest since May 19. The stock traded 4.32 percent higher at 14.02 ringggit at 0120 GMT, pushing the benchmark stock index to a two-week high.

"The market should perceive this news favourably as Tenaga will no longer be seen as bailing out the state fund," Saw Xiao Jun, equity analyst with Kuala Lumpur-based CIMB Research, wrote in a research note.

"Being one of the largest index stocks, Tenaga's share price will also benefit from any foreign funds inflow into the Malaysian stock market," Saw added.

State investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd is a major shareholder in Tenaga.

Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chairs 1MDB's advisory board, has been under intense pressure to quit as his opponents blame financial mismanagement at 1MDB for its $11 billion debt. The troubles at the fund have contributed to a 18 percent drop in the ringgit this year, making it Asia's worst performing currency. ($1 = 4.2730 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates and Miral Fahmy)