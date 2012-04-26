MILAN, April 26 Energy tube maker Tenaris
said on Thursday its said its net income rose 40
percent to $453.4 million in the first quarter, reflecting lower
raw material costs and more efficient use of manufacturing
plants.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $2.61 billion from the same
quarter in 2011, but fell 5 percent from the $2.75 billion
reported for the fourth quarter because of lower pipe shipments
for pipeline projects.
The company said it sees 2012 sales and operating income
showing strong growth for the remainder of the year.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)