* Q3 net profit $365.5 mln, up 21 pct yr-on-yr

* Analysts had expected flat earnings

* Sees higher sales, opg income in next quarters

* Shares up 8 pct

MILAN, Nov 3 Tenaris, the world's top producer of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry, posted a 21 percent rise in third-quarter net profit boosted by higher sales and operating margins and beating analyst estimates.

Net profit in the third quarter rose to $365.5 million, from a year earlier, while sales were up 23 percent to $2.495 billion, it said in a statement adding that it expects the positive trend to continue.

"Sales and operating income are expected to continue improving in the coming quarters unless the global financial and economic situation deteriorates substantially," it said.

Tenaris , which competes with French group Vallourec said drilling activity has been increasing steadily in most regions, with the exception of North Africa, and is supported by current oil and gas prices.

"The European financial crisis and concerns about a Chinese slowdown are resulting in increased economic uncertainty and commodity price volatility but have not been reflected in energy prices," it said.

Tenaris shares were up more than 7 percent at 1134 GMT, touching a 12-week high and the biggest gainers on Milan's All-Share index . The STOXX Europe 600 oil and gas index was up 0.7 percent.

A Reuters poll had forecast a median net profit in the third quarter of $299 million. (Reporting by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)