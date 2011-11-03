* Q3 net profit $365.5 mln, up 21 pct yr-on-yr
* Analysts had expected flat earnings
* Sees higher sales, opg income in next quarters
* Shares up 8 pct
MILAN, Nov 3 Tenaris, the world's top producer
of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry, posted a 21
percent rise in third-quarter net profit boosted by higher sales
and operating margins and beating analyst estimates.
Net profit in the third quarter rose to $365.5 million, from
a year earlier, while sales were up 23 percent to $2.495
billion, it said in a statement adding that it expects the
positive trend to continue.
"Sales and operating income are expected to continue
improving in the coming quarters unless the global financial and
economic situation deteriorates substantially," it said.
Tenaris , which competes with
French group Vallourec said drilling activity has been
increasing steadily in most regions, with the exception of North
Africa, and is supported by current oil and gas prices.
"The European financial crisis and concerns about a Chinese
slowdown are resulting in increased economic uncertainty and
commodity price volatility but have not been reflected in energy
prices," it said.
Tenaris shares were up more than 7 percent at 1134 GMT,
touching a 12-week high and the biggest gainers on Milan's
All-Share index . The STOXX Europe 600 oil and gas
index was up 0.7 percent.
A Reuters poll had forecast a median net profit in the third
quarter of $299 million.
