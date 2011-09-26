(Writes through, adds detail, quote)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 26 Royal Ten Cate NV ,
a Dutch producer of artificial grass, said on Monday it is
seeking more than $100 million in damages from FieldTurf, a
former customer, in a U.S. district court for breach of contract
and other claims.
Ten Cate, which makes synthetic grass fibres and turf used
in Olympic hockey pitches and American National Football League
stadiums, said it was seeking damages for libel, slander, false
advertising and breach of contract.
"Our competitive advantage is a direct result of our
significant investments in the quality and reputation of our
company and its products during many years. We will (defend) ...
the reputation of TenCate Grass and our products", said Guido
Vliegen, director of TenCate's grass division, in a statement.
Frank Spaan, spokesman for Ten Cate, told Reuters FieldTurf
had been one of Ten Cate's main customers until the two severed
relations earlier this year. FieldTurf filed a product-related
claim against Ten Cate last year, Spaan said.
FieldTurf could not be reached for immediate comment.
Ten Cate, which has a stock market value of about 550
million euros ($743.5 million), earlier this year raised its
stake in a company called GreenFields, a "preferred producer"
for global soccer body FIFA, saying this would give it greater
quality control over the turf manufacturing process.
The Dutch company also makes materials used in the defence
and aerospace industries, including composite materials used on
the wings of the Airbus A380 and Defender M, a heat- and
flame-resistant fabric used in uniforms worn by the U.S.
military in Iraq and Afghanistan.
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
(Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)