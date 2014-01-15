BEIJING Jan 15 China's Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it will invest HK$1.5 billion ($193.45 million) in logistics and warehouse firm China South City Holdings Ltd to develop its e-commerce and logistics business.

Tencent agreed to purchase 680.3 million new shares in China South City, representing approximately 9.9 percent of the enlarged share capital, which would make it a strategic investor.

China South City also agreed to grant Tencent the option to further subscribe to new shares within a two year period to raise its stake to about 13 percent. ($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)