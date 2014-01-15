UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 15 China's Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it will invest HK$1.5 billion ($193.45 million) in logistics and warehouse firm China South City Holdings Ltd to develop its e-commerce and logistics business.
Tencent agreed to purchase 680.3 million new shares in China South City, representing approximately 9.9 percent of the enlarged share capital, which would make it a strategic investor.
China South City also agreed to grant Tencent the option to further subscribe to new shares within a two year period to raise its stake to about 13 percent. ($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources