Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG Jan 16 Shares of China South City Holdings were set to start up more than 83 percent on Thursday as investors cheered Tencent Holdings' HK$1.5 billion ($193.5 million) investment in the logistics and warehouse firm.
Tencent Holdings Hong Kong shares were also set to open up 4.9 percent, while China South City stocks were set to surge to a record high.
Tencent said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 680.3 million new shares in China South City, representing around 9.9 percent of the latter's enlarged share capital. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)