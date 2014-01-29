By Paul Carsten
BEIJING Jan 29 More than a billion Chinese
people will celebrate the Year of the Horse on Friday and for
many that means giving or receiving traditional gifts of
cash-filled red envelopes called "hongbao".
China's Tencent Holdings Ltd is putting a twist on
the practice with the launch last Sunday of a digital version of
hongbao on WeChat, its smartphone messaging, mobile payment and
gaming platform that has taken China by storm.
The release of the hongbao feature triggered a surge in
Tencent's WeChat Payment users to 100 million from 30 million
last month, according to a note written on Wednesday by Standard
Chartered technology analyst Wendy Huang.
WeChat Payment user numbers could reach 200 million by the
end of 2014, Huang wrote, which would see Tencent move ahead of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and its Alipay online
payment affiliate.
Tencent's move is an ironic twist in a bitter rivalry
between the two tech companies fighting for smartphone, gaming
and e-commerce dominance in China. Ironic because the idea isn't
an original one.
Alibaba first tried its hand at digital hongbao using its
Alipay platform in 2012. This year Alibaba's feature went live
on Jan. 23 and within a day 220,000 digital red envelopes had
been sent containing more than 18 million yuan ($2.97 million).
While Alibaba currently leads the race in online payments,
WeChat's sheer scale with 272 million monthly active users as of
last September gives it a strong userbase through which to
launch products like WeChat Payment.
Whether Tencent can hold on to those new users and turn the
Year of the Horse into the Year of the Penguin - its corporate
mascot - is another matter. At least 97.6 percent of online
shoppers in China hold an Alipay account, according to data from
Maverick China Research.