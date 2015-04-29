BRIEF-Anaptysbio plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018
April 29 Mobile game developer Glu Mobile Inc said China's Tencent Holdings Ltd would buy a 14.6 percent stake in the company for $126 million.
Tencent is buying 12.5 million shares on Wednesday and will acquire a further 8.5 million shares in a second tranche in the future, Glu Mobile said in a statement. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018
ATHENS, April 6 Kostas Argyros's unpaid electricity bills are piling up, among a mountain of debt owed to Greece's biggest power utility.
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV - has been awarded multiple technology contracts by Tianjin Bohua Chemical Development Co. Ltd.