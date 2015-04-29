April 29 Mobile game developer Glu Mobile Inc said China's Tencent Holdings Ltd would buy a 14.6 percent stake in the company for $126 million.

Tencent is buying 12.5 million shares on Wednesday and will acquire a further 8.5 million shares in a second tranche in the future, Glu Mobile said in a statement. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)