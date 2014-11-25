BEIJING Nov 25 Chinese Internet firm Tencent
Holdings Ltd is partnering with Time Warner Inc's
HBO network to stream its TV shows, which are known for
their provocative content and may draw scrutiny from the
country's authorities.
Tencent will be the exclusive online provider of HBO series
such as "Game of Thrones" - which features gore, nudity, and
incest - "True Detective" and "Boardwalk Empire", China's top
social network and gaming firm, said on Tuesday.
"This partnership enables us to distribute some of the most
ground-breaking programming in the world through our robust
technology platform, to the benefit of Chinese Internet users,"
Martin Lau, president of Tencent, said in a statement.
But even as China's Internet TV firms have pumped more than
$1 billion into foreign content in less than two years in a bid
to attract more viewers, government regulators have stepped up
their oversight of the previously freewheeling industry.
This includes ordering TV shows to be taken down, scouring
media of "obscene" or "pornographic" material and imposing
limits on how much foreign content can be shown on any online
video site. This is partly seen as a move to protect the
domestic TV and film industry from outside competition as it
develops.
Tencent declined to say how much it spent on HBO's content,
nor did it give a date for release.
The TV series and films are set to be broadcast in the very
near future, said Tencent, as they are still subject to approval
from China's regulators and may need to be censored.
Earlier this year, China's state broadcaster CCTV aired a
chopped version of Game of Thrones which one viewer said
resembled a "medieval castle documentary".
In May, China's authorities ordered streaming services to
take down popular U.S. shows The Big Bang Theory, The Good Wife,
NCIS and The Practice.
Tencent's competitors include Sohu.com Inc, Youku
Tudou Inc, which is backed by e-commerce titan Alibaba
Group Holdings Ltd and smartphone maker Xiaomi
Technology Co Ltd, and search giant Baidu Inc's
iQiyi, which is also part-owned by Xiaomi.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)