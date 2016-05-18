Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING May 18 Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm, posted a 43 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates, driven by gaming and advertising business growth.
Revenue for the quarter ended March rose to 32.0 billion yuan ($4.90 billion), above estimates of 30.66 billion yuan according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Tencent's quarterly net income rose 34 percent to 9.27 billion yuan, the quickest growth rate in over a year. ($1 = 6.5349 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)