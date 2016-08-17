* Smartphone games main driver of revenue growth
* Operating margin fell to 41 pct from 44 pct year ago
* Online advertising revenues up 60 pct to 6.53 bln yuan
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Aug 17 Tencent Holdings Ltd 's
dominance of smartphones in China, especially in mobile gaming,
helped the social network and online entertainment behemoth rack
up a 47 percent jump in second-quarter profit, comfortably
beating analysts' estimates.
Net income for the quarter ended June rose to 10.9 billion
yuan ($1.64 billion), outpacing estimates of 9.8 billion yuan,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
That was driven by a 52 percent leap in revenue, the fastest
pace since the fourth quarter of 2012, to 35.7 billion yuan
($5.38 billion), trumping an average forecast of 33.2 billion
yuan, based on a Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
For Tencent, the biggest driver of its revenue growth in the
quarter came from smartphone gaming. The company has for many
years been strong in gaming, its main cash cow. Marrying that
with its position as the dominant social network operator in
China - via mobile messaging app WeChat and QQ - for both
computers and mobile is paying off.
However, the company's efforts to grow are also taking a
toll, as the cost of revenues rose 69 percent to 15.24 billion
yuan. Tencent did not break these costs down in its results
announcement.
The costs contributed to a dip in operating margins from 44
percent to 41 percent.
A marquee purchase for the Chinese tech stalwart was its
$8.6 billion acquisition in June of Supercell, the maker of
mobile gaming megahit 'Clash of Clans'.
The purchase will expand Tencent's interests overseas, as
the Chinese video game and social network group still relies
mainly on its home market even though it has stakes in various
foreign studios like Epic Games and Riot Games.
The firm also bolstered in July its position in online
entertainment, taking a majority stake in a new venture with
leading music-streaming company China Music Corporation, which
combines the two firms' digital music businesses.
In the second quarter, Tencent's online advertising
business, which investors hope can grow to become as important a
source of revenues as Facebook Inc's, grew 60 percent
from the previous year to 6.53 billion yuan.
Overall online games revenues rose 32 percent year-on-year
to 17.12 billion yuan, and social network revenues climbed 57
percent to 8.56 billion yuan.
The number of monthly active users of WeChat, China's
biggest mobile messaging app, rose 34 percent to 806 million,
Tencent said.
($1 = 6.6332 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Christopher Cushing)