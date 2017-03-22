By Sijia Jiang
HONG KONG, March 22 Tencent Holdings Ltd
, China's biggest social media and online entertainment
company, reported a 47 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Wednesday, helped by strong new revenue growth in payment and
cloud services.
Net profit for the three months through December was 10.53
billion yuan ($1.53 billion), up from 7.2 billion yuan a year
earlier, the company said.
That compared with the 11.75 billion yuan average of 6
analyst estimates according to a Thomson Reuters poll.
Tencent, whose shares have risen 20 percent to a record high
this year, reported a 44 percent rise in quarterly revenue to
43.86 billion yuan, versus the 43.7 billion yuan average of 8
analyst estimates.
($1 = 6.8861 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)