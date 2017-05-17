May 17 Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's
top gaming and social media firm, reported a 58 percent rise in
quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by growth in online games,
payment-related services and advertising.
Net profit attributable to the company for the three months
ended March 31 was 14.48 billion yuan ($2.10 billion), up from
9.2 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said.
That compared with 13.2 billion yuan estimated by 8
analysts, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.
Tencent, whose shares have risen over 35 percent to a record
high this year, reported a 55 percent rise in quarterly revenue
to 49.55 billion yuan, compared with 32 billion yuan a year
earlier.
($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Catherine Cadell in Beijing and Supantha
Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)