* Tencent ties up with Amex on online payments
* Tenpay users will be able to make online payments on U.S.,
UK websites
* Tencent shares up about 2 pct, outperforms market
HONG KONG, Sept 28 China's largest Internet
company Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to cooperate with
American Express Co to provide cross-border online
payments, a source said on Wednesday, as the country's
electronics commerce sector grows rapidly.
Under the agreement, users of Tencent's Tenpay will be able
to shop on key U.S. and British websites and make online
payments, the source said.
Tencent's shares were up by 1.9 percent in early trade on
Wednesday, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 0.6
percent fall.
Alibaba Group's Alipay is now the biggest online payment
system in China, where there are more than 400 million Internet
users -- more than the U.S. population.
As of the second quarter, Alipay now commands 45.5 percent
of such third-party online payments in China, while Tenpay owns
21.2 percent market share, research data showed.
(Reporting by Huang Yuntao; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing
by Chris Lewis and Jacqueline Wong)