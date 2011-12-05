(Adds details)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Umesh Desai
HONG KONG Dec 5 Tencent Holdings Ltd
, China's biggest Internet company by revenue, is
issuing five-year bonds worth at least $500 million in its first
U.S. dollar-denominated debt issue to help fund short-term
borrowings, sources said on Monday.
Tencent, more than 30 percent owned by South Africa's
biggest media group Naspers Ltd, would also use the
benchmark-sized bond offering to finance some overseas
operations, analysts said.
A source close to the deal said the amount had been set at
$500 million.
"One of the key reason for the bond issue is to pay off
short-term borrowings so that the bank can have regular, more
scheduled payments on the loans," said JPMorgan analyst Dick
Wei.
"They may also use it to finance some overseas divisions.
Tencent has strong cash flow on a consolidated basis, but most
of the cash flow comes from domestic areas. So basically
overseas divisions don't have such a strong cash flow."
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG
are joint global coordinators for the bond issue,
which will have a maturity of five years, two sources close to
the deal told Reuters and IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
They declined to be identified as they were not authorised
to speak to the media.
Goldman and Deutsche are also joint bookrunners and joint
lead managers alongside Credit Suisse AG and HSBC
Holdings Plc , while Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd, Barclays Capital and Citigroup Inc
are co-managers.
Tencent executives were not immediately available for
comment.
Analysts said it would be cheaper to issue U.S. dollar bonds
than to remit yuan overseas as that was subject to a withholding
tax of 5-10 percent.
In a report in November, Goldman said the main objective of
the bonds would be to finance Tencent's short-term debt, with
some of the money also for overseas investments even though
Tencent has a strong net cash position of $2.7 billion at the
end of September.
"Tencent needs money not only for its expansion, but for
some acquisitions it has made," the sources told Reuters.
Chinese companies, such as properties Shimao Property
Holdings Ltd, Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd
and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, have
been issuing dollar bonds as fundraising was getting more
difficult in China with the government keeping monetary policy
tight.
