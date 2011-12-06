* Five-year U.S. dollar bonds carry coupon of 4.625 pct

* Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes (Adds confirmation from Tencent)

HONG KONG Dec 6 Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's biggest Internet company by revenue, said on Tuesday it has issued $600 million worth of five-year U.S. dollar bonds, confirming an earlier report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Tencent said in a statement the estimated net proceeds of the offering after deducting underwriting fees and other expenses, will amount to about $592 million.

The bonds will carry a coupon of 4.625 percent and proceeds will be used for general coporate purposes, it said.

"We are proud of the successful pricing of the notes and pleased that investors have responded favorably to our business model, financial policy, and financial profile," said Tencent's President Martin Lau in a statement.

The bonds will not be secured by Tencent's assets and will be listed on the Singapore exchange. Trading of the bonds will start on Dec 6., the firm said.

On Monday, sources told Reuters and IFR that the Hong Kong-listed Internet firm, which is more than 30 percent owned by South African media giant Naspers Ltd was issuing its maiden dollar bonds worth at least $500 million.

Asian and U.S. investors each account for 45 percent of the allotments, while Europe made up the rest, IFR said.

In terms of investor types, funds received 65 percent, banks 21 percent, retail investors 8 percent and insurers and central banks 6 percent, the publication said.

The bonds had received orders of $1.3 billion, IFR said.

The 2016 bonds were sold at 375 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, IFR said. They were priced at 99.74 for a yield of 4.684 percent, it said.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG are joint global coordinators for the bond issue,

Both banks are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers alongside Credit Suisse AG and HSBC Holdings Plc , while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Barclays Capital and Citigroup Inc are co-managers. (Reporting by IFR team and Melanie Lee in Shanghai; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)