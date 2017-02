June 19 Tencent Holdings, China's biggest Internet company by revenue, agreed to acquire a minority stake in privately held Epic Games Inc, a developer of 3D game engine technology.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Cary, North Carolina-based Epic makes popular games such as the "Gears of War" franchise for Microsoft Inc's Xbox 360, "Unreal Tournament" for consoles and "Infinity Blade" for Apple Inc's iOS platform. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)