March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
HONG KONG Feb 20 China's Tencent Holdings Ltd is in talks to combine its e-commerce business with rival online retailer JD.com, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
The companies are considering several options, including Tencent getting a 6 percent stake in JD.com in exchange for merging its less-popular online shopping operations with JD.com's more established platform, the report cited one source as saying.
Tencent declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A spokesperson for JD.com told Reuters it was not company policy to comment on market rumors.
The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper had reported on Wednesday that Tencent may buy a stake in JD.com, citing an unidentified investment banking source.
JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce company, filed on Jan. 30 for a U.S. listing of its shares, following market leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in tapping into rising investor enthusiasm surrounding China's booming online retail market.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.