HONG KONG Aug 10 Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's largest Internet company, posted a 22.6 percent rise in net profit in the second quarter, the slowest growth in almost four years , amid intensifying competition and a lack of fresh games in the pipeline.

Tencent's second-quarter net profit rose to 2.35 billion yuan ($362 million) , missing analysts' forecast of a net profit of 2.55 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Revenue came in at 6.74 billion yuan, up 44.3 percent over the same period a year ago, Tencent said in a statement on Wednesday. This beat analysts' forecasts of 6.54 billion yuan.

Internet-value-added services, which formed 80 percent of revenues, totalled 5.39 billion yuan. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Raymond Leung; Editing by Matt Driskill)