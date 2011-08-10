HONG KONG Aug 10 Tencent Holdings Ltd
, China's largest Internet company, posted a 22.6
percent rise in net profit in the second quarter, the slowest
growth in almost four years , amid intensifying
competition and a lack of fresh games in the pipeline.
Tencent's second-quarter net profit rose to 2.35 billion
yuan ($362 million) , missing analysts'
forecast of a net profit of 2.55 billion yuan, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
Revenue came in at 6.74 billion yuan, up 44.3
percent over the same period a year ago, Tencent said in a
statement on Wednesday. This beat analysts' forecasts
of 6.54 billion yuan.
Internet-value-added services, which formed 80 percent of
revenues, totalled 5.39 billion yuan.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Raymond Leung; Editing by Matt
Driskill)