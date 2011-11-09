(Corrects 1st paragraph to show Tencent is second biggest, not biggest, Internet provider by market value; 4th paragraph to show revenue beat forecasts, not missed)

Nov 9 Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's second-biggest Internet provider by market value, reported a lower-than-expected 13.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, marking the slowest growth in more than four years in quarterly profit, hurt by slowing growth in its legacy games and lower margins due to increased investments.

Tencent said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose to 2.45 billion yuan ($377 million), missing analysts' forecast of 2.63 billion yuan.

Internet value-added services, including online games, formed 80 percent of revenue at 6.0 billion yuan.

Total revenue was 7.50 billion yuan, up from 5.23 billion yuan a year earlier and beating forecasts of 7.12 billion yuan.

Shares in Tencent, which is more than 30 percent owned by Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J), South Africa's biggest media group, ended 0.97 percent higher on Wednesday, versus the Hang Seng Index's 1.71 percent gain. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Writing by Melanie Lee; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)