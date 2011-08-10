* 22.6 percent rise in Q2 profit misses forecast

* Sees intensifying competition, lack of new games

* Firm has been actively investing in non-core areas of business

* Analyst expects stock to fall on margin concerns, profit miss (Adds analyst quote, details)

By Melanie Lee

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's largest Internet company, lifted profit at its slowest rate in nearly four years and faced growing pressure on margins from expansion and acquisition costs.

Tencent, which operates online games such as Dungeon & Fighter and Crossfire, undershot forecasts in the second quarter, usually a weak period as millions of school children focus on school examinations.

"I would expect shares to be under pressure given the miss in the numbers and investors will be very concerned about the lower margins going forward and the impact of them spending so much that it really hurts their margins," said Paul Wuh, managing director of telecommunications and Internet research at Samsung Securities.

The firm said operating margin fell to 41 percent in the second quarter from 53 percent in the previous quarter and will decline further near term due to higher research and development and marketing costs, as well as increased revenue-sharing with partners.

This year alone, Tencent has invested in eLong, an online travel agency, Kingsoft Corp , an antivirus firm, and U.S. games publisher Riot Games.

Tencent said these non-core investments are essential for the firm to head off competition from smaller, nimbler rivals and that they will take time to "bear fruit".

In June, Tencent said it would double the size of its investment fund to 10 billion yuan to buy into Internet startups.

"As we continued to unfold our open platform strategies during the period under review, we have made significant progress in forming partnerships and making strategic investments across industries including e-commerce, entertainment and security," Pony Ma, Tencent's chief executive, said in a statement.

RARE MISS

Tencent said on Wednesday its net profit rose 22.6 percent to 2.35 billion yuan ($362 million), missing analysts' forecast of 2.55 billion, mid intensifying competition and a lack of fresh games in the pipeline.

Revenue was 6.74 billion yuan, up 44.3 percent over the same period a year ago and beating forecasts of 6.54 billion.

Tencent said its online games business will pick up in the third quarter due to the summer school holidays.

Internet value-added services, including online games, formed 80 percent of revenues totalling 5.39 billion yuan.

Tencent faces stiff competition from online game operators such as Shanda Games Ltd and Netease.com Inc , as well as social games players like Renren Inc .

China's online games market was worth 8.5 billion yuan in the first quarter, with Tencent holding a 28.8 percent share followed by Shanda with 17.7 percent and NetEase with 17.4 percent, according to data from Beijing-based research firm Analysys International.

Shares in Tencent, which is more than 30 percent owned by Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J), Africa's biggest media group, have risen about 13 percent this year, outperforming a 14 percent fall in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .

The stock ended up 3.5 percent before the results were announced. (Additional reporting Lee Chyen Yee and Raymond Leung; Editing by David Cowell)