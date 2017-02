LONDON, March 8 State-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC) has awarded a tender to buy 18-20 cargoes of gasoil between March and June, traders said on Thursday.

Over half of the cargoes were awarded to trading giant Glencore, a trader said.

Eminent was awarded several cargoes for delivery over the period, and Petrochina won cargoes for delivery in April and June, he said.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)