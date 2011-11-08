SINGAPORE Nov 8 South Korea's S-Oil Corp is offering up to 18 million barrels of jet and gasoil for its 2012 term contract next year, traders said on Tuesday.

The refiner is offering 300,000 to 600,000 barrels a month of 10 ppm sulphur diesel, 300,000 barrels a month of 350 ppm or 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 300,000 to 600,000 barrels a month of jet fuel, they said.

The tender closes on Nov. 10 and is valid until Nov. 18.

S-Oil set its 2011 term prices for 10 ppm and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil at $1.70 a barrel and 40 cents a barrel over benchmark Singapore quotes.

It sold about 1.2 million barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel and 360,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel every month for this year. Buyers include Winson Oil and Vitol.

For jet fuel, S-Oil sold about 1.5 million barrels a month at a discount of 25 cents to a premium of 18 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)