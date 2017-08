TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards 200,000t of September ESPO Blend to Shell and Sinochem

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Russia's Surgutneftegaz awarded a tender to sell 200,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend for loading on September 23-27 and September 27 - October 1 at premiums of $2.15 and $2.25 a barrel to September Dubai swaps to Shell and Sinochem respectively, traders said.

* The tender closed last Friday. It was the last Surgut's tender to sell ESPO Blend for loading in September.

* Premiums for September ESPO Blend climbed to $2 a barrel on average against September Dubai swaps from an average premium of $1 a barrel for August volumes due to higher demand from Chinese 'teapot' refineries, Reuters monitoring shows. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)