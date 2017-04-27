MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) -

* Russia's Surgutneftegaz has awarded a spot tender to sell 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Primorsk and 140,000 tonnes for the same grade loading from Novorossiisk to BP and Litasco respectively, traders said.

* BP bought a Urals cargo loading from Primorsk on May 15-16 at dated Brent minus $1.70 a barrel, about 5 cents stronger than the recent estimations, traders said.

* Litasco bought 140,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Novorossiisk at dated Brent minus $1.30 a barrel, nearly 20 cents firmer than the recent estimations, market sources said.

* Lower supply and arbitrage shipments of Urals to Asia support the Russian grade, traders said. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)