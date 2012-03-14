BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
March 14 Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Wednesday its chief financial officer, Biggs Porter, will resign effective March 30 to become CFO of Fluor Corp .
Tenet President and Chief Executive Trevor Fetter will act as the company`s chief financial officer on an interim basis until a replacement is found.
Porter had been Tenet's CFO since June 2006.
The company said Porter will join Fetter today to speak at the Barclays Capital Global Healthcare Conference. (Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* PHH-Buyer agreed to buy certain assets and liabilities held by PHH Home Loans and RMR for a cash purchase price of $70 million to be paid to PHH Home Loans Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lS9koR] Further company coverage:
* New Gold Inc says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 million pounds of copper