Feb 23 Tenet Healthcare Corp said its
fourth-quarter profit rose from a year ago as the number of
patients visiting its hospitals increased.
Tenet, the U.S. third-largest for-profit hospital operator,
posted net income in the quarter of $61 million, or 61 cents a
share, compared with a net loss of $24 million, or 24 cents, a
year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 45.5
percent to $646 million. Net operating revenue grew 15 percent
to $4.47 billion.
The Dallas-based company also confirmed its outlook for 2015
EBITDA, excluding special items, in a range of $2.05 billion to
$2.15 billion.
