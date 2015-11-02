Nov 2 Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a
third-quarter net loss on Monday as its hospitals treated more
patients without insurance coverage than a year ago.
The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain also
announced plans to buy back up to $500 million of its stock.
Tenet reported a third-quarter net loss of $29 million, or
29 cents a share, compared with net income of $9 million, or 9
cents, a year ago.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 23.3 percent to $566
million, within the range the company projected last month.
Dallas-based Tenet on Monday narrowed its outlook for
full-year 2015 EBITDA, excluding special items, to a range of
$2.25 billion to $2.3 billion. It raised its forecast for net
operating revenue to a range of $18.35 billion to $18.55
billion, from $18.1 billion to $18.5 billion.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)