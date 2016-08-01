Aug 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday posted a net loss in the second quarter, hurt by litigation-related costs.

The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain cited an agreement in principle with the U.S. government to resolve a previously disclosed investigation into services provided to Hispanic patients who were referred to four of its hospitals.

The company reported a net loss in the second quarter from continuing operations of $44 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $60 million, or 60 cents, a year ago. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)