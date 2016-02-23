(Adds analyst comment and details on legal costs, cash flow)
By Susan Kelly
Feb 22 Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday
reported a net loss in the fourth quarter tied to an increase in
legal reserves and softer in-patient admissions to its
hospitals, but issued a 2016 forecast that was in line with
analysts' expectations.
Tenet said it boosted to $238 million from $20 million the
amount it set aside to cover an offer to settle a Justice
Department investigation into services provided to Hispanic
patients who were referred to four of its hospitals.
The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain also
forecast an increase in free cash flow in 2016 and provided a
full-year earnings outlook within the range of analysts'
estimates.
Investors are concerned about the level of debt on the
balance sheet at a time when demand for healthcare services has
ebbed. Visits to hospitals have slowed following a busy period
for doctors when the Affordable Care Act initially expanded
insurance coverage to more Americans.
"The knock on Tenet is that they don't generate enough cash.
They are forecasting a decent bit of cash flow growth in 2016,
so I think that is a good sign," said Jefferies analyst Brian
Tanquilut.
Tenet said it expects adjusted free cash flow of $400
million to $600 million in 2016, compared with $405 million last
year.
The Dallas-based company expects full-year earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA),
excluding special items, in a range of $2.4 billion to $2.5
billion.
Analysts on average had forecast 2016 EBITDA, excluding
items, of $2.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EBITDA in the fourth quarter, excluding special items, fell
5.1 percent to $613 million.
The fourth-quarter net loss was $97 million, or 98 cents per
share, compared with a net profit of $61 million, or 61 cents
per share, a year ago.
Tenet said weak in-patient admissions pressured results in
the quarter. Adjusted admissions, including both outpatients and
people who stay in the hospital overnight, rose 0.3 percent.
Last month, Tenet's shares slumped to their lowest level in
three years after the company said in-patient admissions fell
1.8 percent while outpatient visits rose.
The stock closed up 7.05 percent at $25.50 on Monday before
the earnings report.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Diane Craft,
Bernard Orr)