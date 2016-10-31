Oct 31 Tenet Healthcare Corp, the third largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted profit for the quarter and said it expects its full-year loss to be bigger than it previously forecast.

Net loss attributable to Tenet narrowed to $8 million, or 8 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $29 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, its earnings of 16 cents per share missed analysts' estimates of 19 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tenet's net operating revenue increased 3.3 percent to $4.85 billion.

The company said it expects full-year net loss from continuing operations of $99-$94 million, compared with its previous estimate of $65-30 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)