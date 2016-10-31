Nikkei hits near 3-wk high on Wall Street gains; financials up
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.
Oct 31 Tenet Healthcare Corp, the third largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted profit for the quarter and said it expects its full-year loss to be bigger than it previously forecast.
Net loss attributable to Tenet narrowed to $8 million, or 8 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $29 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, its earnings of 16 cents per share missed analysts' estimates of 19 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tenet's net operating revenue increased 3.3 percent to $4.85 billion.
The company said it expects full-year net loss from continuing operations of $99-$94 million, compared with its previous estimate of $65-30 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also