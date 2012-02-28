* Q4 income excluding items 10 cents per share
* Analysts had forecast 14 cents per share
* Shares close up 1 percent at $5.71 on NYSE
(Adds analyst comments, closing share price)
By Susan Kelly
Feb 28 Tenet Healthcare Inc on
Tuesday said delayed reimbursements from some insurers caused it
to report fourth-quarter earnings below analyst estimates, but
the third largest U.S. hospital chain raised its full-year
outlook because it expects to be paid later in the year.
The company also posted a net loss in the fourth quarter
after restructuring debt to reduce interest expense.
Tenet executives said they were working with several managed
care providers to settle accounts as part of the normal course
of business. Speaking on a conference call with analysts, they
declined to specify which insurers owe the company payments,
citing the confidential nature of the discussions.
"While we recognize this timing issue could create some
noise, we would characterize Tenet's results as in line and its
operations as stable," Barclays Capital analyst Adam Feinstein
said in a note to clients.
Tenet said patient volume growth was the strongest since
early 2008, before the economy slipped into recession, boosted
by physician recruitment efforts and the acquisition of a number
of additional outpatient facilities.
Orthopedic surgeries, a specialty that saw demand weaken
considerably in recent years as Americans lost jobs or medical
coverage, were up in some regions of the country.
Open-heart surgeries, spinal surgeries and trauma procedures
all grew in the quarter compared with a year ago.
Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said demand for
healthcare services may be starting to recover.
"It does seem that patients are slowly coming back to the
marketplace after delaying some of these procedures with the
economy," Waterhouse said.
Tenet posted a net loss of $76 million, or 17 cents per
share, hurt by costs for the early debt restructuring. That
compared with a net profit of $74 million, or 14 cents per
share, a year ago.
Fourth-quarter income excluding debt-related costs was 10
cents per share, up from 8 cents a share in the same period a
year ago but below the average analyst estimate of 14 cents per
share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, increased 4.6 percent
to $294 million.
Net operating revenue in the quarter rose 5.4 percent to
$2.23 billion, boosted by stronger patient trends and better
pricing for its services.
Admissions increased 0.3 percent in the quarter and
surgeries rose 3.2 percent.
Dallas-based Tenet said it raised its forecast for 2012
adjusted EBITDA to a range of $1.225 billion to $1.350 billion
as it anticipates receiving favorable settlements from various
insurers. In January Tenet forecast 2012 adjusted EBITDA of $1.2
billion to $1.3 billion.
Tenet shares closed up 6 cents, or 1.06 percent, at $5.71 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Susan Kelly; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Mark
Porter and Carol Bishopric)