Feb 28 Tenet Healthcare Inc, the No. 3 U.S. hospital chain, posted a quarterly net loss on Tuesday, but raised its earnings forecast for 2012.

Tenet posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $76 million, or 17 cents per share, due to debt-related and other costs. That compared with net income of $74 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Derek Caney)