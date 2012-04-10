(Adds Tenet statement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 Tenet Healthcare Corp
has agreed to pay almost $43 million to settle
allegations that it overbilled the federal Medicare healthcare
program for treating patients at certain rehabilitation
facilities, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The company was accused of improperly billing Medicare
between May 2005 and December 2007 for treating people at
inpatient rehabilitation facilities when they did not qualify
for such an admission, the Justice Department said.
Tenet agreed to $42.75 million to resolve the allegations,
which were made under the U.S. False Claims Act. Medicare is the
federal healthcare program for the elderly.
The hospital operator said that during a 2007 internal
review, its compliance department identified the overpayments at
a rehabilitation unit at a Georgia hospital where patients could
have been treated at a lower level of care.
The company said it notified federal officials of the
situation at the Georgia facility and the settlement announced
on Tuesday was a result of those discussions.
Tenet has eight such inpatient facilities.
Tenet shares were down 10 cents, or 2 percent, to $5.01 in
mid-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Bill Trott)