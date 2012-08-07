Aug 7 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly earnings beat market expectations on a rise in patient numbers.

Second-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $42 million, or 10 cents per share from $40 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue climbed 6 percent to $2.23 billion.

Analyst on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per share on revenue of $2.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $4.66 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)