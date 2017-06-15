BRIEF-Boeing, AerCap announce order for 15 737 max 10s
* Under agreement, AerCap will convert 15 of its current 737 max airplanes into max 10s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, June 15 Tengizchevroil, Kazakhstan's biggest oil producer, has reduced dividend payouts to its shareholders Chevron, ExxonMobil, LUKOIL , and KazMunayGaz, KazMunayGaz chief executive Sauat Mynbayev said on Thursday.
Mynbayev told reporters Tengizchevroil would also borrow about $20 billion to help finance the $37 billion expansion.
Kazakhstan and foreign partners also continue talks on another oil project, Karachaganak, over a financial dispute, he said. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.