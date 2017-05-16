BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
ALMATY May 16 Kazakh upstream venture Tengizchevroil produced 7.3 million tonnes (58 million barrels) of oil in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday, down from 7.4 million tonnes a year earlier.
Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, the Central Asian nation's biggest oil producer. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Southwestern - on june 16, jury returned verdict in favor of co, co's subsidiaries in federal class action lawsuit regarding royalty deductions in arkansas
* Reg-Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire novadaq technologies inc.