ALMATY May 16 Kazakh upstream venture Tengizchevroil produced 7.3 million tonnes (58 million barrels) of oil in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday, down from 7.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, the Central Asian nation's biggest oil producer. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)