PRAGUE Nov 4 The Czech Republic retained the Fed Cup title after Lucie Safarova gave them an unbeatable 3-1 lead with a 6-1 6-1 thumping of Serbia's Jelena Jankovic on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Ana Ivanovic had kept Serbia's hopes alive with a 6-3 7-5 win over Petra Kvitova. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Pritha Sarkar)