CHICAGO, Sept 23 A man who killed his two
supervisors at a manufacturing plant in eastern Tennessee before
taking his own life did so after becoming upset during a
meeting, authorities investigating the crime said on Friday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that Ricky
Swafford, 45, killed two of his supervisors, James Zotter,44,
and Sandra Cooley,68, at the Thomas & Betts Corp in
Athens, Tennessee on Thursday.
TBI said in a statement that Swafford, who the bureau
described as "a long-time employee of the plant," had a meeting
with Zotter and Cooley during which he became upset.
Swafford abruptly left the meeting, and the building, before
returning to the plant to find the two supervisors.
"Swafford shot both of them and continued to walk through
the plant," TBI said in the statement.
"Some employees were able to warn others of an active
shooter, and employees evacuated the building. When responding
officers arrived, they found Swafford's body in a bathroom of
the plant, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot
wound."
No other employees were injured in the incident, the
statement said.
Leslie Earhart, a spokeswoman for TBI, said that there was
no further information on the shooting. The investigation is
ongoing.
The TBI said that both victims were from Athens, Tennessee,
located about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Knoxville, near the
state's borders with Georgia and North Carolina.
Thomas & Betts Corp, a unit of Swiss conglomerate ABB Ltd.
, which manufactures electrical and electronic
components, said in a statement that is was "deeply saddened" by
the shooting.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin; Editing by Alan Crosby)