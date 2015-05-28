FRANKFURT May 28 Dutch state-owned grid firm
TenneT IPO-TTH.AS said on Thursday it had issued 1 billion
euros ($1 billion) worth of "green" bonds for investments in
transmission cables for German offshore wind farms.
The market showed keen interest as the dual-tranche bond was
two times oversubscribed, it said in a statement. Green bonds
are a fixed-income security designed to raise capital for
low-carbon or clean energy investments.
"I expect that this will be the first of a series of green
bond issues for TenneT," said Otto Jager, TenneT's chief
financial officer.
TenneT said earlier this month the programme could evolve
into a multi-billion euro opportunity to finance Dutch and
German offshore wind projects, part of a trend of the European
energy sector transitioning away from fossil-fuel reliance
towards renewables.
TenneT's investments in offshore wind energy projects across
the Netherlands and Germany are expected to total between 7 and
9 billion euros, of which 5 to 6 billion will be in Germany,
over the next 10 years.
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes)