AMSTERDAM, March 13 TenneT, the Dutch
government-owned operator of electrical grids in the Netherlands
and Germany, on Friday reported a strong improvement in 2014
earnings and said it expects to invest 20 billion euros ($21.17
billion) in new infrastructure over the coming decade.
The company reported 2014 net profit of 418 million euros,
up from 357 million euros in the same period a year earlier.
TenneT cited strong returns on its German operations and its
50 percent stake in the BritNed undersea cable. That more than
offset falling profits in the Netherlands, where the company
said it faced higher depreciation costs and unfavourable
tariffs.
Sales increased to 2.31 billion euros from 2.24 billion
euros, which the company said mostly because of new capacity in
Germany
TenneT said it intends to invest an average of 2 billion
euros a year through to 2025, including building the
infrastructure to connect 3,450 megawatts of Dutch offshore wind
power to the onshore grid.
It is also building new cross-border connectors between the
Netherlands and Germany, plus new offshore and onshore capacity
in Germany.
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)