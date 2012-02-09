AMSTERDAM Feb 9 Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT said on Thursday it has agreed to sell minority stakes in two German offshore cable projects to Mitsubishi Corporation for 240 million euros.

The two grid connections link several offshore wind farms in the German North Sea to the onshore electricity grid and have a combined total capacity of 1,200 megawatt.

"TenneT has entered into a partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation by agreeing to sell a 49 percent equity stake in two German offshore high-voltage cable projects, BorWin1 and BorWin2," Tennet said in a statement.

State-owned TenneT is investing a total of 1.2 billion euros in the two projects. It plans to invest 5 billion euros in German networks and 4 billion euros in Dutch networks over the next 10 years.

It is currently working on nine projects to connect wind farms in the German North Sea, which it said would generate a total of 5,000 megawatt of renewable electricity, or enough energy to supply 5 million households.

Danish utility Dong wants to build a second offshore wind park in Germany's North Sea provided it can get unconditional commitments from grid operator TenneT for onshore connections.

Germany wants to have 10,000 megawatt of offshore wind capacity installed by 2020 as it shifts away from fossil fuels and nuclear energy.

TenneT, which bought E.ON's German high voltage grid in 2009, needs to raise the funds to build new power links. In Germany alone some 3,600 km of new high voltage grids are needed. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb)