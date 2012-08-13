FRANKFURT Aug 13 German insurers Allianz
and Munich Re are interested in buying the
German business of Dutch grid operator TenneT and
stand ready to fund much needed upgrades in power transmission,
a German newspaper reported on Monday.
TenneT's financing problems have been a major obstacle in
Germany's offshore wind expansion and the German government is
urging the company to sell the German unit, daily Handelsblatt
reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.
Two sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on
Friday that Germany's Economy Minister Philipp Roesler will
discuss TenneT's financing woes when he meets with the Dutch
government this week.
TenneT is responsible for connecting offshore wind plants in
the North Sea with the German electricity grid but has said it
cannot afford the necessary investment, which Handelsblatt put
at 15 billion euros ($18.5 billion).
Allianz declined to comment. A Munich Re spokeswoman said
she could not confirm any interest in the TenneT assets.
Like many other insurers, Allianz and Munich Re are looking
for long-term infrastructure investments with stable income
-akin to bonds - that they can use to match against their
long-term obligations to policy holders.
Officials at TenneT were not immediately available for
comment.