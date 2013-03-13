AMSTERDAM, March 13 Dutch state-owned grid
operator TenneT said on Wednesday a partial initial
public offering of its shares was an option too secure
investments in high voltage grids the Netherlands.
"The equity required for the investments in the Netherlands
still needs to be secured. This can be achieved through a
capital contribution by the shareholder or by means of an
initial public offering (minority stake). A decision on this is
needed in 2013," TenneT said in a statement.
TenneT plans to invest 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in the
Netherlands and 8 billion euros over the next ten years in its
German grid, where 4.5 billion will be in offshore grid network.
($1 = 0.7680 euros)
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Mark Potter)