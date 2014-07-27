July 27 Top seed John Isner claimed the Atlanta Open title for the second successive year with a 6-3 6-4 defeat of Israel's Dudi Sela on Sunday.

Towering world No.12 Isner cracked down 15 aces to end the run of the diminutive Sela who was playing his first ATP title for six years.

"This is my favourite time of year," American Isner told reporters. "I'm off to a very good start again. I look forward to playing Washington D.C. again. I've played well there my whole career."

Isner was playing his fourth Atlanta final in five years. He was runner-up to Mardy Fish in 2010 and 2011 and won the title last year by defeating South African Kevin Anderson.

The Atlanta tournament was the first in the U.S. Open series which offers a $1 million bonus at the U.S. Open for the player at the top of the standings. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina)