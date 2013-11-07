LONDON Nov 7 Novak Djokovic joined Rafa Nadal as a guaranteed semi-finalist at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory over Argentine Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Serb absorbed some brutish attacks from Del Potro before stretching away in the deciding set to earn himself a second victory in Group B.

Del Potro now faces a shoot-out with Roger Federer on Saturday to see which of them will join defending champion Djokovic in the last four of the year-ender.

Earlier Federer beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets to get off the mark after losing his opening match to Djokovic.

Nadal is already assured of a semi-final berth having won both his Group A matches, sealing the year-end world number one ranking in the process. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)